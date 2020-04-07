Dr. Drew Apologizes for Minimizing Coronavirus as ‘Press-Induced Panic’

Dr. Drew Pinsky, known on TV as Dr. Drew, is apologizing for his previous comments about Coronavirus, citing “press-induced panic” and calling it “way less serious than influenza.” These comments were made back in February, before America’s social distancing practices were put into place.

“My early comments about equating coronavirus with influenza were wrong. They were incorrect,” Dr. Drew, 61, said in a video message. “I was part of a chorus that was saying that, and we were wrong, and I want to apologize for that. I wish I had gotten it right, but I got it wrong.”

His previous comments added that the odds of dying from COVID-19 are lower than being “hit by an asteroid.”

At the time of this posting, 76,420 people have died from Coronavirus worldwide. Find out the latest on the global pandemic and how it’s affecting Hollywood.