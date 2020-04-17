Dr Fauci Corrects Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on ‘Misleading’ Coronavirus Claim (Video)

On her Fox News show Thursday night, Laura Ingraham made a coronavirus comparison Dr. Anthony Fauci was quick to correct and call “misleading.”

“Laura, this is different,” the nation’s top infectious disease expert told Ingraham when she compared the responses to SARS and AIDS to the response of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, who is a leading member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus taskforce, explained, “HIV/AIDS is entirely different. We don’t have a vaccine for HIV/AIDS but we have spectacularly effective treatment. People who invariably would have died years ago, right now, are leading essentially normal lives.”

He further clarified, “SARS is a different story. SARS disappeared. We developed a vaccine, we were in the process of going through the various phases, we showed it was safe, we showed it induced a good response and then SARS disappeared and we didn’t need to develop a vaccine for SARS. So, I think it’s a little bit misleading, maybe, to compare what we’re going through now with HIV or SARS. They’re really different.”

Ingraham’s line of thinking had been that “life goes on” after other infectious disease outbreaks, whether or not those have proven vaccines. She questioned why “going back to normal” was possible after the onset of HIV/AIDS and SARS, but not the coronavirus.

Dr. Fauci has to explain to Laura Ingraham why Coronavirus is not like HIV pic.twitter.com/saYbY2Y5R9

— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 17, 2020

