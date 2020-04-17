Dr. Fauci Shuts Down Laura Ingraham’s ‘Misleading’ Coronavirus Claim

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, batted down claims comparing the novel coronavirus to HIV made on Fox News by host Laura Ingraham, saying diseases like COVID-19 are “entirely different” and making such connections was a “little bit misleading.”

Ingraham asked Fauci — one of the leaders of the White House task force on the pandemic — about the timeline for a coronavirus vaccine during her show on Thursday, saying other diseases, such as SARS and HIV, didn’t have vaccines either, but “life did go on.” President Donald Trump is pushing for parts of the country to reopen, but medical experts have warned doing so too early could kickstart the spread of the disease once again after many states have urged residents to stay at home and practice social distancing.

“The idea that we are definitely going to have a vaccine, we didn’t really approach much else in the same way as we are pegging going back to normal with a vaccine. Did we?” Ingraham asked.