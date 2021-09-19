Dr Kamoru Kadiri appointed acting Rector The Polytechnic Iresi

Doctor Kamoru Kadiri, the director, Directorate of Affiliate Degree Programmes and Industrial Collaborations of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, has been appointed the Acting Rector, The Polytechnic Iresi, Osun State.

This was contained in a letter of appointment signed by Acting Registrar of the Polytechnic, Mr. L.O. Sanni on 8th September, 2021.​​

The letter reads in part:” On behalf of the Governing Council of The Polytechnic Iresi, Osun State, I write to inform you of your satisfactory and successful performance at the recent interview and your appointment as Acting Rector of the Institution.”

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Federal Polytechnic Offa chapter has congratulated Dr. Kadiri on his new appointment.

The Union described his appointment as a great feat and prayed for his tenure to be successful as he continues to be good ambassador of The Federal Polytechnic Offa.

Dr Kamoru Kadiri began his academic career at The Polytechnic Ibadan, where he obtained his National Diploma in Electrical Electronics Engineering in 1988.

He proceeded to Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, for his B.Sc in Electrical /Electronics Engineering.

He has three Master Degrees; MBA, University of Ado Ekiti, MILR University of Ilorin, M.Sc Babcock University, and Doctoral Degree (PhD) with specialization in Networking and Telecommunication also in Babcock University.

Dr. Kamoru Kadiri was at University of Groningen, Netherlands for bench work where he was exposed to the state-of-art equipment to complete his PhD thesis.

He joined the service of The Federal Polytechnic Offa in November,1996 as an Assistant Lecturer and rose through the ranks to become a Chief Lecturer.

He was a former Head of Department of Electrical/Electronics Engineering, a former Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) FEDPOFFA chapter.

As a Registered Engineer, he is a member of the following professional bodies: Fellow, Institute of Data Processing Management of Nigeria; Nigerian Society of Engineers; Member, Nigerian Institute of Management (AMNIM); member Nigerian Institute of Engineering Management (NIEM); a member of Engineering Regulation Bureau and Legislation Board of Nigerian Society of Engineers and Fellow, Nigerian Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

He has contributed to knowledge and research with 45 published journals, seventeen (17) published refereed conference proceedings, twenty five seminar papers and twenty (20) single author textbooks in various fields of Engineering.

Dr Kamoru Kadiri has four patented inventions and eleven(11) literary works with copyright commission of Nigeria.

He had won research grants twice from Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Abuja and Clintonnel Innovation Centre.

