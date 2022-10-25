​ Dr Krish, CTO of Africa Data Centres, Wins Pan-Africa Award in Accra

Dr. Krishnan Ranganath wins again! Yes, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Africa Data Centres, Africa’s largest network of an interconnected, carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre facilities, received a Pan-Africa award by being crowned ‘Data Centre Personality of the Year’ in Accra-Ghana on the prestigious GITTA award held in Accra last Friday.

The award was presented to Dr. Krish as he fondly called in Africa’s tech space by the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalizations, Ms. Ama Pomaa Boateng, at the 7th Africa Digital Economy Award in Accra-Ghana, which coincides with the 12th edition of the Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Award (GITTA), and was organized by Instintwave.

Declaring Dr. Krish ahead of other tech personalities shortlisted for the award, the organiser noted that the choice of Dr. Krish for the ‘Data Centre Personality of the Year’ was the sole responsibility of the highly rated panel of judges, who it is believed singled out Dr. Krish, who is heading the West Africa business operation at Africa Data Centres for his hard work and resilience.

The organizer stated that Dr. Krish has displayed high-level professionalism in promoting the tech ecosystem in Africa, especially the data centre sector, which is relatively new.

“To ensure only the very best organizations and bodies within the ICT space make it through to the shortlist, we bring together a jury of top professionals as we take pride in the depth and rigorousness of our judging process. All qualifying entries are examined, discussed and voted on by the GITTA judges,” said Akin Nalptal, CEO of Instinctwave.

This Pan-Africa award is coming after Dr. Krish has won several awards in the Africa continent. In the last few months, he has won the Data Centre Personality Award of the Year Award at the Beacon of Information and Communications Technology Awards, organized by Communication Week Media Limited, publishers of Nigeria Communications Week.

He has won ‘Data Centre Influencer of the Year 2021-2022’ for his role in promoting data centre services across Africa at the Titans of Tech Awards, organized by Tech-TV Networks. He has also crowned the 2022 Data Centre Personality at the Technology Innovation Awards, organized by Instinct Wave in Lagos.

The Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Award (GITTA) is a cornerstone event that promotes and celebrates Governments, IT Operators, ISPs, Infrastructure providers, Fintechs, Banks and other stakeholders to share the progress of their successful ICT innovations.

