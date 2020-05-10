Dr Malinga and Boitumelo expecting two bundles of joy

Local musician Dr Malinga’s wife of eleven years, Boitumelo, is pregnant and expecting twins!

In 2018, the pair welcomed their third child, a boy named Linga Malinga. With the arrival of the twins, Dr Malinga will have five children.

Recently, the Via Orlando hit-maker took to Instagram to announce that his family is growing. He posted a video of an ultrasound scan letting fans know Boitumelo is expecting twins.

“Twins gang, thanks Lord for blessing my sperm,” he wrote.