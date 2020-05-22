DR MAX THE MIND DOCTOR: We mustn't fall prey to coronachondria 

DR MAX: Those who are vulnerable must take precautions and shelter themselves, but the rest of us cannot give in to a fear that has no basis in what we now know about the virus.
admin
Related News
Alberta’s United Conservative Party has hired the former executive director of the federal Conservative Party, who left his previous job amid the controversy involving leader
South America has become a new epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic with Brazil hardest-hit, while cases are rising in some African countries that so far
The man who peddled guns to a notorious triple killer had his parole revoked last month for allegedly trafficking women and drugs. Matthew Ward-Jackson sold
Check out the new check-in: Mini bars replaced by sanitation units. Housekeeping robots. And no more buffets… how the virus will change hotels, B&Bs and