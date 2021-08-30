Dr. Oyedokun Oyewole appointed as the Country CDO Ambassador for Nigeria

The Founding members of the Country Chief Data Officer (CDO) Ambassador program, the MITCDOIQ Symposium, the International Society of Chief Data Officers and the CDO Magazine recently announced the appointment of Amb. (Dr) Oyedokun A. Oyewole as the country chief data officer ambassador for Nigeria and the first-ever Country Chief Data Officer Ambassador in Africa.

Over the past few years trends and events across the globe has increasingly come to recognise data as an asset which represent highly strategic sources of insight and leverage for a wide array of business functions, including risk-management, regulatory compliance, sales and marketing, product development and operational performance among others.

However, to realise this embedded value, there is a need to proactively and effectively manage data and information assets at the enterprise level.

In response to these, the appointment of Chief Data Officers (CDOs) to provide required strategic guidance and execution support and also to assure access to the quality of critical data becomes inevitable.

As the Country’s Chief Data Officer Ambassador for Nigeria, Dr. Oyedokun will facilitate a bi-directional communication between the Country CDO Ambassador (s) and their community; assisting the data management community by providing a vehicle for education, and mobilization. Being the focal point for the Country, he will be providing support, assistance and guidance to the data management community.

Speaking on Dr. Oyedokun’s appointment, Robert Lutton, the vice president, Sandhill Consultants, welcomes Ambassador Dr. Oyedokun A. Oyewole as he joins the growing data community.

“We have been on the lookout for just the right person who has connections and passion for the industry. As we look to grow Country CDO Ambassadors, we feel that Dr. Oyedokun clearly meets all of the acceptance criteria. Now, he will advocate for strengthening the data industry in Africa”, he said.

Dr. Oyedokun is the founder/president and chairman Governing Council of the Institute of Information Management (IIM), Africa. Founder of the International University of Information Management (IUIM) Denver, Colorado USA.

He is responsible for the management of the Record and Information Management Awareness (RIMA) Foundation (Nigeria & South Africa), and Wolexdok Micro-processor Ltd.

In the late 90s, Dr. Oyedokun worked as the Head of the Computer Department with technical support functions at Swenig System Nigeria, a Swedish company with expertise in information security, sales, and support of Dr. Solomon Anti-Virus Toolkit.

In the course between 1998 and 2012, he worked for Chevron Nigeria Limited, a leading oil and gas company in Nigeria.

Dr. Oyedokun is also a member of the Network and System Professionals Association (NaSPA) USA, International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), and Association for Information and Image Management (AIIM).

He is a distinguished and respected international information management practitioner, founder of the Records and Information Management Awareness Foundation (RIMA Foundation), publisher of Information Management World Magazine (IM World Magazine), RIM Africa Journal, executive producer of Information Management World on Television (IM World TV) and a former columnist of Guardian Newspaper (Fridays) – Executive Brief Column (Infotech4dexecutives).

He has received numerous local and international awards, for his contributions to the development of the data and information management industry in Nigeria and Africa. A recipient of the “Great Minds of the 21st Century Award”, an award presented to him by the American Biographical Institute.

Dr. Oyedokun was part of a thirteen-man committee inaugurated in March 2010 by the Lagos State Government for the formulation of Policy on Records and Archives Management in Lagos State.

In 2014, he was appointed as Ambassador for Peace by the Universal Peace Federation and in 2015, he became the first-ever African Fellow of the Information and Records Management Society (IRMS) in the United Kingdom. His specialties include ECM, BPM, DM, EDMS implementation, training, and consultancy services.

In June 2021, he was elected to the Board, Friends of Research4Life; a global organization that has worked to reduce the knowledge gap between high-income countries and low- and middle-income countries by providing affordable access to high-quality scientific research.

With more than 100,000 peer reviewed journals, books and databases – as well as toolkits, e-learning platforms, free courses and resource centers – Research4Life supports efforts to improve teaching, research, practice and policy-making in health, agriculture, the environment and other life, physical and social sciences.

Dr. Oyedokun was recently (July 2021) appointed as an Editorial Board Member of the Chief Data Officer (CDO) Magazine (www.cdomagazine.tech), USA.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Chief Data Officer & Information Quality Program (Country CDO Ambassador)

The AMBASSADOR PROGRAM aims to act as supporter, to mobilize, and provide education to the Data Industry Community, by seeking out fellow CDOs within the country to become part of the CDO Community. Mobilizing, assembling and made ready for action, to support the Data Industry. It also aims to Educate, by creating and sharing content for the benefit of the CDO Community.

MITCDOIQ Symposium

The MIT Chief Data Officer and Information Quality Symposium (MITCDOIQ), now in its 15th year, is one of the key events for sharing and exchanging of cutting edge ideas, content and discussions.

The purpose is to advance the knowledge and accelerate the adoption of the role of Chief Data Officer (CDO) in all industries and geographical countries.

As data is a critical aspect of every organization, the symposium is focusing on the management and leadership of this critical element for the 21st century that will benefit every organization.

International Society of Chief Data Officers

The International Society of Chief Data Officers (isCDO) is the premiere, vendor-neutral, professional society of individuals who serve the role of the Chief Data Officers for their organizations. The Society serves as a peer-advisory resource for all members, as a society of CDOs, by CDOs, for CDOs.

Related