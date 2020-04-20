Dr Preeya Alexander shares five reasons you should still visit your doctor amid coronavirus pandemic

An Australian doctor has revealed the five reasons you should still leave your home to visit your doctor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Preeya Alexander, a general practitioner from Melbourne, urged everyone to still be vigilant about illness symptoms and chronic medical conditions even at a time when the health system was coping with the COVID-19 outbreak.

‘Social distancing measures and staying home is key to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the community but you still need to look after your mental and physical health,’ said the GP, who publishes medical insight on her Instagram: The Wholesome Doctor.

Dr Preeya Alexander (pictured), from Melbourne, urged everyone not to ignore their health concerns or chronic medical conditions because of the currrent situation

Dr Preeya Alexander’s five reasons why you should still see a doctor 1. You have bowel cancer, type 2 diabetes, measles or high blood pressure 2. You have a chronic medical condition such as asthma 3. You notice a breast lump, rectal blood loss or unexplained weight loss 4. You require a cervical cancer screening test, formally known as a Pap smear 5. You have a scheduled vaccine or any additional ones such as measles, whooping cough or meningococcal B

She said while COVID-19 was a serious issue right now, conditions such as bowel cancer, type 2 diabetes, measles and high blood pressure have ‘not simply disappeared’.

‘They’re all still problems that we need to keep preventing and managing,’ she said.

‘If you have a chronic medical condition like asthma you still require frequent reviews. Having your chronic disease well managed is still crucial.’

Dr Alexander said some clinics offer Telehealth consultations via video or phone while others may require you to go into the clinic.

‘Some stuff can be done via video or phone consults with your GP but some stuff just can’t be such as vaccinations and examinations,’ she said.

‘Please don’t ignore a breast lump, rectal blood loss or unexplained weight loss for instance because of the current situation – you still need to see your doctor.

‘Cancer prevention is essential – a cervical cancer screening test, formally known as a Pap smear, should go ahead if it’s due – cervical cancer is still going to happen despite COVID-19 and this test prevents it.’

She said while COVID-19 is a serious issue right now, conditions such as bowel cancer, type 2 diabetes, measles and high blood pressure have ‘not simply disappeared’

She explained that scheduled vaccines or any additional ones are ‘still vital’.

‘Yes, COVID-19 is scary but so are measles and whooping cough,’ she said.

‘Some councils are still immunising kids but if you want additional ones like meningococcal B, you’ll likely need to see your doctor.’

Dr Alexander said she will be going to her GP for her baby boy’s four month immunisations when they were due so he can also get his second dose of the meningoccal B vaccine.

She said GP clinics have taken extra precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their patients, doctors and staff in a bid to prevent the risk of spreading COVID-19.

‘If you’re worried about seeing your doctor right now that’s OK – speak to your clinic and ask them what measures they have in place to reduce your risk of exposure,’ Dr Alexander said.

‘Lots of clinics have taken measures, for instance, to vaccinate kids in specific rooms and avoid time in waiting rooms- ask beforehand and you may feel less anxious

‘In short, your GP is still there and so are all the other medical issues so don’t ignore stuff, please.’