Dr. Sanjay Gupta Boggles At Georgia Governor’s ‘Inexcusable’ Coronavirus Ignorance

Dr. Sanjay Gupta harshly criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Thursday after Kemp defended his delayed response to the coronavirus pandemic by claiming he’d just learned that the virus can be spread via asymptomatic people.

“This is inexcusable… It’s just inexcusable,” said Gupta, who is chief medical correspondent at CNN, during a discussion with CNN host Anderson Cooper.

“My kids who go to school in Georgia knew that a month ago,” he said, noting that researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta had been sounding warnings since early February that someone who showed no symptoms of COVID-19 could still spread coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Kemp, who had repeatedly resisted enforcing a shelter-at-home order in his state, announced that he would implement the statewide order for two weeks. He said he had decided to do so in light of his “game-changer” discovery in “the last 24 hours” that people who appeared healthy could still be infectious.

“We’ve known this. For a long time. To say that we just found out in the last 24 hours and that’s why we’re doing this? This is just not right,” Gupta said Thursday.