Drake announces first new album in 2 years, and throws in a mixtape

On Thursday, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram to reveal not one but two treats for his fans — a mixtape and a new album in the works.

First up, the singer dropped the mixtape — “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” — made up of 14 songs, and featuring guest appearances from Chris Brown, Giveon, Young Thug and Playboi Carti.

Released at midnight on Thursday, the mix is made up of previously leaked tracks, releases from SoundCloud and “new vibes,” the musician said.

But the announcement that really got fans excited? The news that Drake will be releasing his latest album this summer.