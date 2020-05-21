Drake Apologizes For Calling Kylie Jenner His ‘Side Piece’ In Unreleased Song

Someone get eyes on Kanye West, because Drake just took shots at his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, on an unreleased track.

The Toronto-born rapper has presumably been spending quarantine in his $100 million eyesore of a mansion, where he’s kept busy combing through his archives of old songs and playing snippets on Instagram Live.

During an impromptu streaming session on Wednesday night, a hookah-smoking Drake played an unreleased collaboration with Future, in which the duo name-drops the billionaire makeup mogul and sister of Kendall Jenner.

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real shit, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece,” Drake raps at one point. “Yeah, I got 20 motherfuckin’ Kylies.”

“Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls,” Drake continues in the song. “Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 fuckin’ Gigis.”

Future raps similar lyrics in his own verse on the song, which, as TMZ reports, was first teased years ago.

The timeline is key here because Kylie Jenner and Drake were rumored to be spending time romantically in 2019 after her split with Travis Scott, who worked with the “Degrassi” alum over the years, most notably on the song “Sicko Mode.”

The two were reportedly seen “attached at the hip” during his 33rd birthday bash and several other parties.

But they turned out to be just friends, according to an unnamed E! News source, who told the outlet at the time that their relationship was “strictly platonic.”

Well, it might a bit more adversarial now when Jenner, who’s yet to comment on the misogynistic lyrics, catches wind of the shoutout.

Drake, however, tried to get ahead of the incoming Kardashian media storm by posting an apology on Instagram Stories Thursday without mentioning any KarJenner by name.

“A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after,” the rapper wrote. “He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue.”

Drake added: “Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start the day.”

See, while Kylie Jenner and Drake are on relatively good terms ― at least they were ― the “Tootsie Slide” rapper has clashed with Kylie’s brother-in-law, West, over the years.

As of 2018, the two were locked in a feud that spilled onto Twitter over a host of issues, but mostly West’s role in Pusha T’s revealing that Drake had fathered a secret child.

Things, however, boiled over when the internet was convinced the Canadian rapper once carried on an affair with Kim Kardashian, who later denied the rumors in a tweet saying the tryst “never happened.”

This should all end well, right?

