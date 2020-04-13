Drake makes chart history — again

Billboard announced Monday that the rapper became the first male artist to have debuted three songs at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

The entry of his latest single, “Toosie Slide,” in the top spot helped him tie with Mariah Carey, who had three No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100 in 1995-97.

The new song is Drake’s seventh total Hot 100 No. 1 and dethroned The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which spent two weeks at the top of the chart.