Drake Reveals Giant Color-Coded Shoe Closet Including $2K Air Diors & $3K Air Jordans — Watch

Drake has been self-isolating at his Toronto mansion during the Covid-19 outbreak and on March 23 he gave fans a rare glimpse inside his very impressive shoe closet.

Drake, 33, is using his downtime wisely. The “Hotline Bling” rapper has been in self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak and it appears he might be taking advantage of all this time off to organize his closet. On Monday the Canadian superstar shared a video of the inside of his closet and his color-coded sneaker collection is sure to make sneaker-heads drool with envy.

His jaw-dropping collection includes everything from Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes to the very rare $2,000 Air Diors. The most luxurious Air Jordan 1 ever, the Dior X Nike collab is made entirely in Italy, with a monogrammed Swoosh and hand-painted edges. Making the shoe even more valuable, it’s been reported that there were only 8,500 made. The limited-edition Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneaker was unveiled during the Men’s Fall 2020 Runway show in Miami in Dec. ’19, and is expected to be available to the general public next month.

Other shoes in Drake’s envy inducing collection include the Off-White Jordan 5s, Supreme Air Force 1s and the Jordan 5 Tokyo T23 which retail for around $3,000-$4,000. As fans of Drake know, Nike is his go to brand when it comes to sneakers.

This isn’t the first time that Drake has given fans a glimpse inside his luxurious home. Late last year the “In My Feelings” artist shared more videos of his custom designed mansion with his Instagram fans. His flawlessly designed living room and kitchen both have a black and white color palette. The marble countertops in his kitchen are so shiny you can almost see your reflection. But the most impressive part of the house (aside from his supersize closet) has to be his full size indoor basketball court. Complete with his Ovo logo, it’s the perfect place for him to wear all those high priced sneakers.