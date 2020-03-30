Drake Shares 1st Photos Of Beautiful Son Adonis, 2: See His Blonde-Haired Toddler

More than two and a half years after the birth of Drake’s son, Adonis, the rapper finally shared photos of the little boy so fans could get a look at him for the very first time.

Drake is extremely private about his son, Adonis Graham, 2, but he finally shared pictures of the toddler with fans on March 30. While reflecting on the important things in life during the coronavirus outbreak, Drake shared a series of images of himself with Adonis, and of the little boy by himself, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. Drake previously revealed that his son has much different features than him, and these images revealed that for the very first time. Adonis has a head full of blonde curly hair and boasts bright blue eyes, and he is too cute for words.

It seems Drake has been spending quite a bit of time with his little guy in recent months, as Adonis seems to be quite grown up in the pics, which means they’re fairly recent (he was born in Oct. 2017). In one image, the father/son duo wear black outfits, as Drake holds the little guy in his arms and stares at him. Another pic shows Drake reunited with Adonis’s mother, Sophie Brussaux. He’s holding Adonis in the pic, while she’s posing next to them. There’s also an image of Adonis in the front seat of a toy car, with a giant teddy bear as his passenger.

News that Drake had a son first broke in May 2018 when the 33-year-old’s nemesis, Pusha T, released the diss track, “The Story of Adidon,” and exposed the news to the public for the first time. At this point, the baby was already seven months old. Weeks later, Drake confirmed the news on his own album. “I wasn’t hiding my son from the world, I was hiding the world from my son,” he rapped.

In a Dec. 2019 interview, Drake explained that he didn’t go public with news that he’d fathered a child sooner because he was waiting on results of a DNA test. “I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that was my son and it wasn’t,” he explained. Now, we finally know what little Adonis looks like, and we can’t wait to (hopefully) see him pop up on Drake’s feed even more often now!