Drake Shares First Photo of Son Adonis; Fans Are Stunned By Lack of Resemblance



Back in 2018, the feud between Pusha T and Drake developed into the hip hop community’s most intense soap opera.



As is customary in this sort of situation, both sides fired rhyming accusations at one another, with the most shocking being Pusha’s claim that Drake is a deadbeat dad.



At the time, no one even knew that Drake was a father.



So the revelation that he has a secret kid whom he’d never had any contact with came as quite a shock to fans.



But whether Push shamed him into it or he simply suffered an independent crisis of conscience, it seems Drizzy has finally decided to do the right thing.



The rapper stunned his Instagram followers this week by posting the first public photos of his 3-year-old son, Adonis.



Perhaps the coronavirus has the Canadian crooner feeling even more emotional than usual.



Whatever the case, his photo set was accompanied by a very lenghy caption about the importance of family and self-love.



Drake even posted pics of his baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, seemingly as evidence that the two of them have reached an amicable co-parenting arrangement!



“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” Drake wrote on the ‘Gram.



“This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.”



“It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.”



Wise words.



Of course some fans were less concerned with Drake’s advice and more interested in the fact that his son doesn’t look a whole lot like him.



Perhaps it’s for that reason that the Toronto-based emcee posted this pic of his parents.



Clearly, Adonis inherited those blonde locks from his grandmother.



“Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up,” Drake concluded.



“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.



“Until then please keep your lights on.”



It sounds like Drake is not quarantining with his son and hopes to be reunited with the boy very soon.



We wish the entire Drizzy family all the best.