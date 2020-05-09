Dramatic arrest of a mother protesting in Sydney shocks bystanders

Dramatic footage has surfaced of a woman being pulled away from her screaming son by a number of police officers while protesting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Two clips shared to Facebook depict the woman speaking with police officers near Parliament of New South Wales in Sydney’s CBD at around 3.50pm on Saturday, then being dragged into a police van as her screaming son is torn from her arms.

Wearing a yellow sign that read: “If you don’t know your rights, you don’t have any. Magna Carta,” the woman is first seen refusing to give her name to a group of officers, before walking away down the street.

“I don’t know how you guys are going home in honour tonight and trying to infringe me with a notice which I don’t consent to because we’re doing nothing wrong,” she told the group of officers.

“You guys should be here holding the signs with us, defending us. I don’t consent to what you’re doing,” she said, as a female officer asked for her name.

“We’re doing nothing wrong … We’re not acting in aggression … Am I under arrest?,” she responded.

“No, I’m just trying to speak to you … I am asking for your name because I do believe you are committing an offence,” the officer explained.

“I’m here fighting for not just myself and my kids, but for your children too,” the woman then said as she walked away.

Moments later in a second clip, the altercation took a turn for the worst as police are seen dragging the woman by her arms as her son wails and passers-by object.

“Why is she under arrest? She’s not done anything wrong,” one woman is heard yelling.

“Leave her alone … What are you proving?” another man objects.

“Out of everybody they grab a woman with a child,” he added.

“You’re scaring your son,” the female officer is heard saying while the young boy screamed and cried.

“Mummy is not going,” he said. “Leave mummy alone.”

Towards the end of the video, the child is seen kicking and screaming in the arms of two officers.

News.com.au has contacted NSW Police for comment.