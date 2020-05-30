Jimmys Post

Dramatic moment group of young women are rescued on bush walk

Dramatic moment group of young women are rescued on bush walk

Dramatic moment a group of young women are rescued after becoming stranded on a bushwalk when one of them fell ill and choked on her vomit

  • Paige Hudson, Taryn Duvauchelle and their friend Taylor went on a 16km hike 
  • They went through the Springbrook bush track, QLD, when Taylor became ill 
  • The women were able to call Triple Zero and were rescued three hours later 

By Thomas Duff For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

A group of young women had to be rescued from a bush walk after one of them became ill and couldn’t go on.  

Paige Hudson, her sister Taylor and Taryn Duvauchelle went on a 16km hike through the Springbrook bush track, 42km from the city of Southport in Queensland, on Thursday. 

When the group of friends, in their 20s, headed back to their car, Taylor became dehydrated and she collapsed at about 4pm.

The group tried to continue but Taylor was in and out of consciousness and then choked on her own vomit. 

With Taylor’s condition worsening, the women decided to stay put and call Triple Zero and were saved three hours later after they got the attention of a rescue helicopter with a bright torch.   

Paige Hudson (centre), her sister Taylor (right) and Taryn Duvauchelle (left) went on a 16km hike through the Springbrook bush track

Paige Hudson

Paige Hudson

‘Taylor kept on stopping like every five steps and at first we were like ”you can do it, you can do it”,’ Ms Hudson told 9News

The girls’ phones had a low battery and they thought they would be stranded overnight as temperatures dropped to 13C.

‘We literally thought they weren’t going to find us, we thought we were going to be here overnight,’ Ms Duvauchelle said. 

Taryn Duvauchelle

Taryn Duvauchelle

The girls were finally rescued when emergency services located them several hours later

The girls were finally rescued when emergency services located them several hours later  

Taylor, who couldn't walk. was put on a stretcher and taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition

Taylor, who couldn’t walk. was put on a stretcher and taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition 

Rescue services found the women 4km down the bush track and Paige and Taryn were escorted back to family eagerly awaiting their return.   

Taylor, who couldn’t walk, was treated for a pre-existing medical condition, put on a stretcher and taken to Robina Hospital.  

‘It was a very difficult – long protracted recovery, two of the girls were able to walk, unfortunately the third young girl is unwell and had to be carried out,’ Queensland Ambulance spokesman Doug Armstrong said. 

Source link

admin

Related News

Man, 30, fighting for life after being hit in the head with a brick at Sydney house party

Man, 30, fighting for life after being hit in the head with a brick at Sydney house party

Man, 30, is fighting for life after being hit in the head with a brick during a late night brawl at a house party A

Billionaire builds £280million superyacht with eight laboratories and submarine for scientists

Billionaire builds £280million superyacht with eight laboratories and submarine for scientists

Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke is using his bottomless reserves to give something back, after overseeing the creation of a £280million superyacht which will be intermittently

Travel blogger Brooke Saward shares what was really going on behind her Instagram travel photos

Travel blogger Brooke Saward shares what was really going on behind her Instagram travel photos

An Australian travel blogger who has built up a following of more than half a million from sharing glamorous travel snaps has revealed what was

The bizarre excuse a Melbourne cyclist gave for wearing a Nazi swastika armband

The bizarre excuse a Melbourne cyclist gave for wearing a Nazi swastika armband

The bizarre excuse a cyclist gave for wearing a Nazi swastika armband after being confronted by the grandson of Holocaust survivor in a city park

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *