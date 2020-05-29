Dramatic moment man ‘holding a knife’ is shot and injured by cops in his own front yard

A man was gunned down by police officers in his own front yard on Wednesday in Haywood California, leading to accusations of excessive force.

Eric Rosalia, 61, survived the shooting and is currently in jail after being released from hospital.

Two videos of the incident have since been shared. One was recorded by Rosalia’s niece and uploaded by his nephew, while the other was recorded by one of the officer’s bodycams.

Both videos show the dramatic moments leading up to the shooting, in which Rosalia is surrounded by five police officers armed with handguns and tasers.

Pictured: Bodycam footage shared by the Hayward Police Department was released in reaction to other footage shared online claiming the suspect in his 60s was not holding anything in his hand when the police shot him with a taser and firearms, May 27

The bodycam footage shared by the Hayward Police Department opens to a shirtless man – Rosalia- walking into his garage.

The officers are seen waiting for him, standing on his driveway, but as he turns around and begins walking back out towards them, the officers raise their weapons.

Standing just feet away from him, the officers are heard telling Rosalia to ‘put it down’ as he brandishes something in his hand.

One of the officers is heard saying ‘come on lets talk about this’ as the footage shows the man take half a step forward.

At this point the footage freezes and a taser is fired, shortly followed by the sound of gunshots. Screams can be heard in the background.

The suspect’s nephew shared footage, recorded by the man’s niece, on Twitter. The footage shows the moment the man got shot, asking ‘where’s the gun?’, claiming the police believed the man was holding a gun when they shot him

The second video, shared on twitter by the Rosalia’s nephew Elias Jimenez, shows the incident from behind, and begins as the officers are shouting at the man to ‘put it down.’

The five officers are seen pointing weapons at the suspect. Rosalia’s niece, Maria Martinez, who is recording on her smart phone can be heard calling out to her uncle.

Her video shows the shooting in full. The taser is fired followed by gunshots and the suspect falls to the ground. The girl is heard screaming as the video drops.

Police have said that the man was holding a knife, and have since released images of a rusty knife lying on the ground.

However, Jimenez claimed on Twitter when posting the video that the police said he had a gun, and even searched his uncle and aunt’s house for one.

‘I don’t think they were justified because they used excessive force,’ Martinez said according to KTVU Fox 2. ‘I mean, they could have just tased him.’

‘It wasn’t necessary for them to shoot more than five times when my uncle wasn’t even lunging at them or posing a serious threat to their lives, as they’re trying to claim,’ she added.

A photo shared by the Hayward police shows a knife on the floor. Hayward Police Chief Toney Chaplin said in a press conference that the man has since admitted to grabbing the knife

Pictured: Bodycam footage shared by Hayward Police during a press conference shows the moment after the suspect has been tasered and shot by the officers, falling backwards on his driveway on May 27

Hayward Police Chief Toney Chaplin said that the police department released the bodycam footage in response to the video shared by the Jimenez, who tweeted said the police believed his uncle was holding a gun.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Chaplin said: ‘The officer-involved shooting took place after the male subject armed himself with a knife,’ Chaplin said.

‘Then social media popped up, and things were saying he didn’t have anything in his hand,’ he added, before saying: ‘And there was some other things on social media that were factually incorrect that we wanted to set the record straight, quite frankly.’

Further footage shared by the police department showed events that led up to the police being called to the man’s house.

The suspect reportedly got into an argument with someone out on the street, which turned into a chase. The man rode his motorcycle around the neighborhood looking for the other person involved in the confrontation.

The police department said that they were called after reports of the man banging on doors in his search, before returning to his home where he was met by the police.

Pictured: Hayward Police Chief Toney Chaplin during a press conference in which he discussed the incident, May 28. Three investigations will be conducted into the incident, with the Chief saying they need to look at the events leading up to the shooting

After the incident, the suspect reportedly admitted to the police he was in the wrong.

‘He admitted to retrieving the knife and lunging at the officers with a knife and he apologized,’ Chaplin claimed. ‘He said basically, it was his fault.’

During Thursday’s press conference, the police Chief said that there are three on-going investigations into the shooting.

One investigation is being conducted by Hayward County PD’s homicide unit. The second is being conducted by the department’s Internal Affairs Unit, while the third is an independent investigation by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

Chaplin said that currently, the focus is on the incident itself and the eventual use of force, but the investigations will be looking further back at what caused the escalation.

‘How did everybody end up there at that point? And could we have intervened sooner somehow as a society?’ Chaplin said, adding, ‘There’s always an opportunity to learn something. At this point though, we don’t know what those learning moments are.’

Speaking to ABC7, Retired SFPD Commander Richard Corriea, now the director of USF’s International Institute on Criminal Justice Leadership, explained how situations like this can escalate quickly, but can also cause a community to become fearful.

‘You could have a situation where one second a taser is an appropriate weapon, and within a millisecond, it becomes not the appropriate weapon,’ Corriea said. ‘So, I don’t think the video, at this point is dis-positive or raises any concerns. It’s just another fact that has to be analyzed.’

‘The community becomes concerned, fearful and upset seeing something like this and hearing of it,’ Corriea added. ‘That said, the appropriate response from the department is to be transparent, as much as they can without damaging their investigative endeavors.’