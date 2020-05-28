Jimmys Post

Dramatic standoff on a busy freeway as an armed man threatens police with a weapon

Dramatic standoff on a busy freeway as an armed man threatens police with a weapon

Dramatic standoff after a suspected fatal shooting on a busy freeway – as an armed man threatens police with a gun and brings traffic to a halt

By Kylie Stevens For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

A man has been shot in a dramatic standoff with police on one of Melbourne‘s busiest freeways after a suspected fatal shooting.    

A police operation is underway on the Monash Freeway after reports of a male motorist blocking traffic at the EastLink interchange in Dandenong North just after 10am on Thursday. 

It’s understood the armed man used a weapon to threaten police who responding to the incident before he was shot.

Multiple police vehicles and paramedics are on scene, where aerial images show a body on the freeway.

It’s understood no police officers have been injured in the incident. 

‘Police are currently in the vicinity of the Eastlink interchange, at the Monash on-ramp, responding to an incident,’ a Victoria Police statement read.

‘There is no ongoing threat to the community.’

The freeway is closed citybound at Eastlink, which has sparked significant delays.  

More to come

Source link

admin

Related News

Death of greyhound trainer Karen Leek, 69, at Devons Meadow home deemed suspicious by police

Death of greyhound trainer Karen Leek, 69, at Devons Meadow home deemed suspicious by police

Did bitter family feud turn to murder? Police investigate brutal killing of much-loved greyhound racing trainer – as five-year-old is questioned by cops Beloved greyhound

Houston rap star reveals his anguish seeing George Floyd crying for his late mom in video

Houston rap star reveals his anguish seeing George Floyd crying for his late mom in video

One of Houston’s biggest rappers revealed his anguish seeing a video of his close friend George Floyd crying for his late mother as he suffocated

Rivalry between Annastacia Palaszcuk and Gladys Berejiklian amid coronavirus border closures

Rivalry between Annastacia Palaszcuk and Gladys Berejiklian amid coronavirus border closures

The New South Wales and Queensland premiers have a frosty relationship which may be contributing to tensions about border closures during the coronavirus crisis, insiders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *