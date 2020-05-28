Dramatic standoff on a busy freeway as an armed man threatens police with a weapon

A man has been shot in a dramatic standoff with police on one of Melbourne‘s busiest freeways after a suspected fatal shooting.

A police operation is underway on the Monash Freeway after reports of a male motorist blocking traffic at the EastLink interchange in Dandenong North just after 10am on Thursday.

It’s understood the armed man used a weapon to threaten police who responding to the incident before he was shot.

Multiple police vehicles and paramedics are on scene, where aerial images show a body on the freeway.

It’s understood no police officers have been injured in the incident.

‘Police are currently in the vicinity of the Eastlink interchange, at the Monash on-ramp, responding to an incident,’ a Victoria Police statement read.

‘There is no ongoing threat to the community.’

The freeway is closed citybound at Eastlink, which has sparked significant delays.

More to come.