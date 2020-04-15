Drew Barrymore has shed homeschooling tears

Barrymore called into the “Today” show to chat with Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, and said trying to run her businesses while also homeschooling her young daughters, Olive and Frankie, has been challenging.

“I don’t know if there are good days and bad days. I think there are good hours and bad hours. I cried every day, all day long,” she told Guthrie of the adjustment. “It was like every church and state. It was the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker.”

She says she’s trying to choose happiness “in every moment,” and has learned to appreciate teachers even more than she did before.

“I didn’t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers any more than I did,” she said. “Then you start to get some systems and you see people on social media making lists and you’re like, aaarghh. You find your way. You’re resilient.”