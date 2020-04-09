Drew Brees Opens Up About Future of NFL & How Sports Connects Us All During Coronavirus Pandemic

Drew Brees offered up some words of hope to citizens across America has he and wife Brittany appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week.

While talking about the coronavirus pandemic, the 41-year-old football player shared that football, and sports in general, unites us all.

“I think the American people need sports right now. That’s typically something that’s really brought us through a lot of tough situations throughout our country,” Drew shared. “I think people have been able to lean on their local sports teams or national teams to just unite them and get their minds off the challenges of daily life and daily struggle.”

He continued, “We don’t even have that right now, and I think that’s another reason why this is so tough. And obviously we hope that football can be back to normal, or this can be back to normal so that we can play real football.”

Drew added that he’s unsure of when the football season would start back up, despite other claims that will go as planned in September.

“From Texas high school football, through college in the Big Ten, to games now in the Superdome, you’re used to those loud, electric atmospheres,” he said. “I think it would be really weird [playing without them]. Maybe you just click in and you’re in the zone.

Drew continued, “But I tell you where the fans really help is whenever you get hit and knocked down and you’re wondering what happened, you just listen to the sound of the fans and they usually tell you whether the ball was complete or not. So that was one big benefit. Obviously, we miss out on that. But it would be really weird. I hope we’re obviously beyond that, and we can get back to that level of normalcy.”

