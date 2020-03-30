Drew Brees Says New Orleans Will ‘Come Back Stronger’ from COVID-19 Pandemic



Play video content



Exclusive TMZ.com

Drew Brees is accustomed to New Orleans bouncing back from tragedy, and he firmly believes the city will do so again after its current all-out war with the coronavirus ends.

The New Orleans Saints superstar QB tells TMZ, he and his wife, Brittany, didn’t hesitate to pledge $5 million to the state Louisiana once they saw how devastating the pandemic was becoming. As Drew put it, “I’m willing to do whatever we need to do to get past this, to come on the other side.”

As we reported, Drew and Brittany’s 7-figure donation will provide meals for out-of-school children and the elderly while state resources are focused on COVID-19 patients. They did their research too, before diving in with their immense support.

It’s that kind of generosity that brought “Today” host Hoda Kotb to tears last week … and Drew says he fully understands why she got so choked up. It’s about the spirit of the people of New Orleans and its surrounding state.

Drew’s first season with the Saints was 2006 — the year after Hurricane Katrina — and from their first emotional game back in the Superdome to his charitable work off the field, he’s been a part of the city making comeback after comeback.

He has some inspiring words here about making that happen once again. BTW, you can see much more from Drew on Monday’s “TMZ Live” — about inspiring others to give, and how his household’s changed under quarantine.