Drew Carey forgives ex-fiancee Amie Harwick’s alleged killer: ‘have to be able to forgive people’

Drew Carey, 61, has forgiven alleged murderer Gareth Pursehouse, 41, for any role he might have had in the tragic passing of ex-fiancee Amie Harwick, 38.

‘He was mentally ill. He was abused as a kid. You have to be able to forgive people like that. I wish he never did it. I wish he never met her,’ expressed Carey during his appearance on Friday’s episode of The Talk.

Pursehouse entered a ‘not guilty’ plea on Thursday, after prosecutors accused him of strangling Harwick and then throwing her from her third-floor balcony on February 15.

Carey insisted that although forgiveness is freeing, ‘when you forgive people, that doesn’t mean you have to hang out with them and be their friend.’

During his interview, Drew revealed that after Amie’s murder, he had to take a week off from his hosting gig at The Price Is Right.

‘Really, I couldn’t function and my first day back we taped the high school show for ‘Kids Week.’ It was the first show back and everybody knew what happened to me.’

According to Carey, he felt compelled to speak to the young people present at the day’s taping about the importance of forgiveness.

‘And so, I took time during the break to talk to these kids. And I really wanted to do it because it was high school kids and I talked to them about how I forgave the guy who murdered Amie,’ he explained.

‘It’s important for high school kids to hear and people in general to hear. It would be so easy to carry around … every day think about revenge, which is not coming. There’s nothing that’ll make up for what he did.

‘I really try to practice instant forgiveness and unconditional love. The closest you can get to that the better you are and I fall short all the time,’ concluded the Whose Line Is It Anyway alum.

Carey was engaged to the renown Hollywood sex therapist in 2018, but the engagement had been called off just 18 months before her tragic death.

Back in February, days after Amie’s death, Drew spoke fondly of her character and the mark she had left on the world during a broadcast of his SiriusXM show.

‘She was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. And I was so in love with her,’ he said.

At the time, Carey also stated that Harwick was ‘deathly afraid’ of Pursehouse and alleged that he had been stalking her for nearly a decade.

Pursehouse is currently being charged with ‘one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait,’ according to People. He will return to court on June 24 of this year.

Harwick was found deceased on the patio of her home in Hollywood hills at around one in the morning on February 15.

According to the police report, Harwick’s roommate could hear distant cries for help from the basement level of Harwick’s home.

On the eve of her murder, Pursehouse had allegedly gotten into Harwick’s home and waited for her to return from a Valentine’s Day outing she had attended with friends, according to Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office says in court documents.

Due to the wounds on Harwick’s fingers and hands, as detected by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, it was clear the 41-year-old had vigorously fought for her life.