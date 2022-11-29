Driftline Launches with World's First Algorithm to Quantify Human Endurance, Based on 20+ Years of Research

Icelandic Startup Makes Elite-Level Fitness Measuring Equipment Obsolete, Just Gently Exercise for 20 Minutes; Helps Beginners or Pros to Understand and Track Their True Endurance Level via 0-100 Scale, Available via App or License

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Digital Health Congress – Driftline™ (Reykjavik, Iceland) today announced it has emerged from stealth with $800,000 US in funding and that it has developed the world’s first algorithm for the accurate and simple quantification of human endurance. This algorithm is the result of 20 years of breakthrough R&D in the field of advanced heart rate kinetics. Driftline is presenting an important new tool for personal health- and fitness management.

Driftline’s new Indurance™ app for iOS™ and Android® is the first to incorporate this groundbreaking algorithm and is designed for use by people of all fitness levels – it enhances all Driftline apps being developed for digital health- and fitness tracking. The apps are also designed for corporate or institutional users and could potentially replace traditional maximum effort cardiovascular exercise testing. Traditional fitness testing requires expensive lab equipment and leaves you lying on the floor, gasping for air. With Driftline, more accurate results than these first-gen options are obtained by simply going out for a casual run, bike, swim, or walk wearing a personal fitness tracker of your choice.

Endurance, as discovered and defined by Driftline, is shown to reflect the alignment of exercise thresholds, which in turn reflects the systematic recruitment of different type muscle fibers. Specifically, Driftline’s combination of patent-pending data algorithms coupled with unique analytics capabilities, reduces the extraordinarily complex science of endurance down to a single number. In short, endurance is fuel preservation through muscle efficiency. Increasing your endurance means increasing efficiency so everyone can run, walk, bike or exercise of any type farther and faster.

The new Driftline methodology marks significant advancements in some scientific fields, including exercise physiology, heart rate kinetics, bioenergetics and muscle morphometry. Based on patent-pending heart rate analytics, the Driftline software addresses some of today’s most compelling health issues, such as obesity and the aging-related loss of muscle mass and cardiorespiratory fitness. The Driftline analytics is expected to become a valid screening tool for both aerobic capacity and accurate exercise intensity domain identification.

The Driftline analytics are also being developed for the performance assessment and training optimization of athletes of all fitness levels. Driftline’s new Indurance™ app for iOS™ and Android® is specifically designed for runners and is the first to incorporate this groundbreaking algorithm (http://www.indurance.app). Driftline’s algorithm will soon be made available for immediate license by interested hardware or software developers – more details at http://www.driftline.io.

How it Works:

The Driftline software is designed to work with existing fitness trackers and smartwatches. The software analyzes heart rate data from an easy activity and gives the user an ideal tool for training or fitness assessment.

With the new Indurance mobile app, users can start tracking their fitness right away. If desired, they can even import past activity data without even having to leave the couch. Indurance then recommends an optimized training plan for each user, based on the fitness assessment. Indurance presents the world’s first reliable assessment of maximum heart rate and maximum speed from submaximal exercise. The user will also gain revolutionary new insight into his or her own physiology, including vital biometrics such as endurance, muscle typology, metabolic rate and fat oxidation.

“Driftline has created a true ‘seismic shift’ in the science of quantifying endurance – taking on and solving a challenge that has frustrated the world’s leading exercise scientists for decades with such a simple-to-use, yet supremely accurate solution that I invested in the company,” said Arnar Pétursson, 53X National Running Champion of Iceland, a coach, a well-respected member of the World Athletics™ Organization and CFO of Driftline. “For the past few years, I have been coaching and training members of the Icelandic national team using our algorithm to recommend unique training programs for my runners – and it was a resounding success that improved not only their endurance, but my own as well!”

Driftline (Reykjavik, Iceland) has developed the world’s first algorithm for the accurate and simple quantification of human endurance. The result of 20 years of breakthrough research. Driftline’s combination of patent-pending data algorithms coupled with unique analytics capabilities reduces the extraordinarily complex science of endurance to a single number.

The discovery of endurance presents the missing link for the monitoring of many vital health- and fitness biometrics. The Driftline software is designed to work with any type of existing fitness trackers and smartwatches. With Driftline, anyone can easily and above all, ACCURATELY measure their endurance and gain an important new tool for personal health- and fitness management.The algorithm will soon be available for immediate licensing by interested parties – learn more at http://www.driftline.io.

