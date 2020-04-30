‘Drinks up’ for Northern Territory after success against COVID-19

media_play

The left try to make ‘their white guilt rub off on us’

Advance Australia director Liz Storer says the 250th anniversary of Captain James Cook’s landing in Australia reminds us how the left tries to “re-write history,” something it does every single Australia Day.

On Thursday, the Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen faced calls to resign after she compared Captain James Cook’s arrival to Botany Bay to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr van Diemen tweeted, “Sudden arrival of an invader from another land, decimating populations, creating terror, forces the population to make enormous sacrifices & completely change how they live in order to survive. COVID19 or Cook 1770?”

“What better can we expect from the lefties in Victoria,” Ms Storer said.

She told Sky News host Chris Smith the left in Australia are “utterly ashamed, hoping to make their white guilt rub off on us”.

Sky News contributor John Ruddick said Dr van Dieman wasn’t really attacking Captain Cook, she was using him “as a metaphor for the whole British Empire”.

He said of course the British Empire had its issues, but one would “much prefer to be a developing country that was colonised by the British than (by) the Portuguese, the Spanish, or the French”.

Image: Getty