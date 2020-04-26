Drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic opens in Launceston

coronavirus,

A drive-through coronavirus testing clinic is now operating at the Elphin Sports Centre in Launceston. When the new clinic opened on Saturday, 23 people presented for testing. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The clinic replaces similar clinics which were previously operating at the Launceston General Hospital and the Allambi building in Howick Street. Health Minister Sarah Courtney said the government always planned to move testing away from the LGH. “Elphin had been identified for a number of weeks now as where we would expand capacity to,” Ms Courtney said. “Elphin gives us the ability to do drive-through and drive-through testing means that we can have many, many more people tested in a day.” When the government first promised the new clinics in early April, Ms Courtney announced Cambridge-based business Pod Matrix would construct the “pre-fabricated and flatpack modular” clinics. “Each unit has two modern consulting rooms separated by a common area for storage of clean personal protective equipment (PPE) for our hardworking medical staff to utilise,” she said. “Overall, we are investing $1 million on the construction of 12 modules [across Tasmania] and other infrastructure to support these vital clinics.” Coronavirus testing can only occur with a referral from a general practitioner or the Public Health Hotline.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/4ae66e38-e287-4752-a874-81a164e81657.jpg/r0_43_6016_3442_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg