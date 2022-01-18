DriveNets Announce Partnership with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions to Transform Service Providers' Networks in Japan

RA’ANANA, Israel, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native and disaggregated networking solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions, https://www.epsglobal.com/a comprehensive services company providing optimum solutions and cloud services to its customers, to help service providers in Japan leverage the cloud architecture to accelerate growth and realize operational efficiencies, by disaggregating their networks and deploying cloud-native solution.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions is joining DriveNets’ Partner Program, and will integrate DriveNets Network Cloud solution at service providers and hyperscalers in Japan, streamlining and accelerating the evolution to cloud-based networking. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions will support the critical steps of network rollouts, including design, testing, validation, production readiness, sourcing and logistics, end-to-end seamless integration, and technical support.

The companies have already secured deployment agreements with key Tier-1 service providers in Japan, and are currently expanding to additional joint projects in the region. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and DriveNets are building up on this partnership and planning to extend it to other APAC countries.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions – a highly respected, leading system integrator in Japan, with extensive experience with key players in the region,” said Nir Gasko, head of Global Strategic Alliances at DriveNets. “The company’s deep knowledge of networking technologies and operations, along with their strong, longstanding brand and excellent customer relationship, make it an ideal partner for DriveNets. The combined strength of an experienced partner like ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and a groundbreaking solution like DriveNets Network Cloud enable service providers in the region to accelerate service innovation while transforming their networks.”

“A growing number of leading service providers have realized that cloud-based network solutions will not only simplify their network and lower their cost, but will also accelerate scaling and innovation,” said Yasuhiko Terada, Senior Managing Executive Officer. “With this partnership, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation will be able to help leading operators in Japan to remain ahead of the market in network excellence and innovation, by accelerating the deployment of innovative cloud-based solutions.”

DriveNets Partner Program

The DriveNets Partner Program was established to accelerate the transformation in the telecom field, from a closed, vendor-dependent model to a cloud-like architecture with an open ecosystem, where each partner plays to its strength, leading to a combined solution that is better, more cost effective, and more innovative than each individual element.

The program has been designed to leverage the disaggregated network model and bring together a wide range of worldwide players, including channel partners, solution providers, hardware manufacturers, and application developers. DriveNets’ Partner Program combines DriveNets’ solution with our partners’ value-added expertise to accelerate innovation in the service provider space. Learn more at https://drivenets.com/partners/.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation is a comprehensive IT services company that partners with its customers. From consulting to design, development and construction, operational and maintenance support, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions combines sophisticated IT solutions and cloud services to solve customers’ issues and to contribute to digital transformation. Providing optimum services in all fields including communication, broadcasting, manufacturing, finance, logistics and retail, public services, life sciences, science and engineering.

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions. Founded in 2015 and based in Israel, DriveNets offers communications service providers (CSPs) and cloud providers a radical new way to build networks, substantially growing their profitability by changing their technological and economic models. DriveNets’ solution – Network Cloud – adapts the architectural model of cloud to telco-grade networking. Network Cloud is a cloud-native software that runs over a shared physical infrastructure of standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network’s operations, offering telco-scale performance and elasticity at a much lower cost. Learn more at www.drivenets.com

Media contact:

Crystal Monahan

+1-617-290-2882

drivenets@guyergroup.com

Sandra Welfeld

+972- 9-774-4726

press@drivenets.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drivenets-announce-partnership-with-itochu-techno-solutions-to-transform-service-providers-networks-in-japan-301462140.html

SOURCE DriveNets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

