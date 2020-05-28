Jimmys Post

Driver holding wad of CASH smashes up a car with a crowbar because he was called an ‘idiot’

Driver holding wad of CASH smashes up a car with a crowbar because he was called an ‘idiot’

Shocking moment driver holding a wad of CASH smashes up a car with a crowbar – because he was called an ‘idiot’ for tailgating

  • Man filmed attacking another car with a crowbar as he holds onto a stack of cash
  • Altercation took place at Regland Bay, south-east of Brisbane on Wednesday
  • Footage shows the irrate driver screaming and brandishing a crow bar

By Lauren Ferri For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

A driver clutching a wad of cash smashed the headlight of another car after its driver called him an ‘idiot’, shocking footage shows.  

Approaching the car with a crow bar, the man called the driver a ‘bl**y dog c**t’ before smashing his car.

The altercation took place at Boundary Street on Regland Bay, south-east of Brisbane on Wednesday afternoon.

Dash cam footage shows the moment the driver of a Ford Falcon gets out of his car at a red light.

This is the shocking moment a driver holding a wad of cash smashes the headlight of another car because the driver called him an ‘idiot’

Footage shows the moment the driver of the Ford Falcon gets out of his car at a red light

Footage shows the moment the driver of the Ford Falcon gets out of his car at a red light

He can be seen angrily approaching the car behind him while carrying a crowbar.

The man then viciously attacks the white car’s headlight as he screams ‘you bl**dy dog c**t’.

The driver of the white car told 7NEWS the driver of the Falcon had been tailgating him.

The alleged attacker was driving dangerously so the man behind the camera called him an ‘idiot’ as he let the Falcon pass.

When both drivers stopped at the red light, the Falcon driver got out of the car with the crowbar in one hand and a stack of cash in the other.

Queensland Police said they are aware of the incident and are investigating but no one has been charged.   

The man then viciously attacks the white car's headlight as he screams 'you bl**dy dog c**t'

The man then viciously attacks the white car’s headlight as he screams ‘you bl**dy dog c**t’

Source link

admin

Related News

Trump expresses sorrow for 100,000 coronavirus deaths the morning after grim milestone

Trump expresses sorrow for 100,000 coronavirus deaths the morning after grim milestone

President Trump finally referenced the grim milestone of 100,000 Americans dying of the coronavirus in a Thursday morning tweet.  ‘We have just reached a very

Australia COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions ease earlier than July if infection rate stays low

Australia COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions ease earlier than July if infection rate stays low

WESTERN AUSTRALIA * Western Australia is going further than any other state in relaxing coronavirus rules, the government says, amid a mixed reaction to the

Mom accidentally flashes seven-year-old’s classmates on Zoom

Mom accidentally flashes seven-year-old’s classmates on Zoom

A mother-of-three from Jacksonville, Florida experienced every parent’s nightmare when she accidentally crashed her daughter’s Zoom meeting with her classmates — while completely naked. Ashley

Taekwondo instructor accused of raping a 15-year-old pupil and plying his young students with MDMA

Taekwondo instructor accused of raping a 15-year-old pupil and plying his young students with MDMA

Taekwondo instructor, 35, is accused of plying his 15-year-old student with MDMA at a party at his home before raping her in a locked room

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *