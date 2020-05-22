Driver of a car that crashed into a Sydney Muslim fashion shop to face court today

Jimmys Post

The driver of a car that crashed through a Hijab House in Sydney severely injuring 10 people is scheduled to face court today.

Police arrested the driver after a Mitsubishi SUV crashed into a vehicle stopped at traffic lights before slamming into the women’s clothing shop.

In total 14 required medical attention after the incident and 10 were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Police re-arrested the driver after investigations into the circumstances of the crash.

The 51-year-old is charged with driving furiously in a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, reckless driving, and a string of other traffic offences.

