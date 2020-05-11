Driver ‘panicked’ before mowing down police officer

An elite athelete who ran over a police officer at a random breath test panicked when he remembered that his licence had expired and that he was on a suspended sentence, a court has heard.

But the wounds suffered by the police officer left the victim contemplating leaving the force, as injuries and assaults become more frequent.

Aman Ace Quensier, 24, pleaded guilty to causing serious harm by dangerous driving after running over Senior Constable Samuel Petts on New Year’s Day 2019.

Quensier tried to evade a random breath test, knocking Mr Petts over the front of his car before running over his leg, leaving the police officer with knee injures and abrasions.

media_camera Court image of Aman Ace Quensier after he was arrested for running over a police officer on January 1, 2019.

In the District Court on Monday, prosecutor Kelly Smith read a victim impact statement from the injured officer.

“Since the incident I have had a requiring dream that I have become hooked up to the car as it drives over me and dragged me along the road, being torn to shreds by the bitumen,” Mr Petts wrote.

“I have been angry and depressed that I was ran down while simply trying to go about my job, protect the public and provide for my family.

“It is only by sheer luck I was not more seriously injured and I constantly think about the what if’s and how they would affect my family.

“This incident has left me questioning my career and considering quitting the police as I feel these kinds of incidents are increasing and police are simply not supported.”

media_camera Injuries sustained by the injured police officer.

Craig Caldicott, for Quensier, said his client was a gifted triathlete and hard worker who had made a stupid mistake in a moment of fear.

“He is currently ranked in the top 20 in Australia,” Mr Caldicott said.

“On this day he was in the process of going to the Port River when this incident took place.

Body worn camera footage of crash which injured a police officer on New Year’s Day 2019.

“As he pulled into the RBT station it immediately flashed before his eyes that he didn’t have a licence.

“He panicked because he realised he was still on a suspended sentence bond.

“Mr Petts motioned him to stop and he kept driving. Mr Petts went over the front of the bonnet and tried to get the keys out of the ignition and struck Quensier in the process. He then accelerated away.

Quensier didn’t realise he had struck a police officer until the next day when his father told him about what happened.

media_camera Injuries sustained by the police officer left him questioning his career.

He was arrested bailed after about 24 hours in custody.

In court Quensier admitted breaching a previous good behaviour bond, which was attached to a suspended 14-day prison sentence for driving disqualified that was handed down in October 2017.

Judge Liesl Chapman will sentence Quensier on Friday.

Originally published as Driver ‘panicked’ before mowing down police officer