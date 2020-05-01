‘Driving home ma,’ Riddhima Kapoor is enroute Mumbai to be with mother, Neetu Kapoor after missing Rishi Kapoor’s funeral | Bollywood Life

We are still not able to wrap our minds on the events of the last two days. First Irrfan Khan left for heavenly abode on Wednesday morning and on Thursday morning, beloved superstar Rishi Kapoor breathed his last. Two devastating news in two days, it is like living in a nightmare. Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Adar and Armaan Jain, Rima Jain were some of the few who attended Rishi Kapoor’s last right. The veteran actor’s daughter who was in Delhi when her father passed away procured special permission to come to Mumbai despite the nationwide lockdown that has been put in place by the government. Also Read – ‘Love you, Rishi Uncle,’ Alia Bhatt pens a heartwarming note remembering the late actor Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima is en route to Mumbai now and she confirmed the same to her mother by putting a video story on her Instagram handle. Rishi Kapoor was a doting father to his daughter and she was very close to him as well. Riddhima had been sharing a lot of pictures with her father on her Instagram stories and asking him to come back. In the first picture, Ridddhima wrote, “Love you Papa RIP.” “I miss you already Come back na Papa,” “Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you papa,” “I miss you so much already papa! Come back na…” she wrote sharing some more pictures of herself with her father. Also Read – #CheersChintuji: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta urges people to raise a toast as a farewell for actor Rishi Kapoor

And a while ago, Riddhima shared a video of a boomerang from her car letting her mother, Neetu Kapoor know that he is on her way to Mumbai now. “Driving home ma. Enroute Mumbai,” she captioned the video. Have a look at her Instagram stories here: Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan pens a short memoir in the memory of his late friend and actor Rishi Kapoor — view post

The distance from Mumbai to Delhi is around 1,500 kms and takes around 24 hours with minimum stoppage. Our thoughts and prayer for Riddhima and her whole family.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.