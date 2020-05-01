‘Driving home ma,’ Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima en route to Mumbai



Riddhima Kapoor is on her way to Mumbai to be with her grieving family. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is driving from Delhi to Mumbai to be with her grieving mother Neetu Kapoor.

On Friday morning, Riddhima shared a photo on her Instagram stories. On the photo, she wrote, “Driving home ma, enroute Mumbai.”

Riddhima Kapoor, who is based in Delhi, could not attend her father Rishi Kapoor’s funeral on Thursday due to the nationwide lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak. As soon as she received special permission to travel, Riddhima left for Mumbai by road.

Riddhima bid adieu to her father Rishi Kapoor on Thursday with an emotional Instagram post. She shared a photo featuring herself and Kapoor, and captioned it, “Papa I love you I will always love you – RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you ♥️”

