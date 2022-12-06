Drizly Teams Up With Jenny Slate, Joel McHale and Loni Love to Host a Different Kind of Holiday Roast

Consumers can enter to win a personalized Cameo video roast from iconic comedians poking fun at the worst gift they’ve received in new campaign from Drizly

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Not all gifts are created equal… and some shouldn’t be given at all. Drizly , an Uber Company (NYSE:UBER) and a leading beverage alcohol e-commerce shop, is inspiring better gift-giving this holiday season by humorously roasting some of the worst gifts ever received in a new campaign sponsored by Diageo , the global leader in beverage alcohol.

Teaming up with comedians and epic roasters Jenny Slate, Joel McHale and Loni Love, Drizly has launched a social media campaign asking fans to share the worst holiday gift they’ve ever received. Cleaning supplies? Socks for the fifth year in a row? The worse, the better.

From now through December 12th, fans can follow Drizly on Instagram and submit the worst gift they’ve ever got for the holidays in the comments of Drizly’s Instagram posts with Slate, McHale or Love. Nine lucky winners will receive a personalized Cameo video from one of the comedians roasting that terrible gift.

“Bad gifts make us feel bad, like that time someone told me a piece of advice was my holiday gift… That’s why I’m partnering with Drizly to roast those all-time terrible gifts and make sure you get the gift of great drinks instead this year,” said Jenny Slate.

“Sometimes people give terrible gifts – looking at you, Grandma. So this year, I’m teaming up with Drizly to roast some of the worst holiday gifts ever and remind folks that you can never go wrong by gifting someone their favorite drink,” said Joel McHale.

“You know I’m still salty about getting a fake designer chain as a gift last year. Nobody wants a wack gift, so I’m here with Drizly to call out those gifts that should have stayed on the shelf and encourage some better gift-giving this holiday season with the perfect drink,” said Emmy-Award Winner Loni Love.

With 84% of respondents from Drizly’s recent survey* stating they enjoy receiving alcohol as a gift, Drizly is the best way to shop one of the widest selections of drinks to find the perfect gift.

And for those who need a little extra help avoiding the gifter Hall of Shame this year, Drizly shoppers can browse and buy unroastable gift ideas, like Diageo’s premium spirits , and get personalized recommendations through Drizly’s guided gift shopping experience . Even better, on Drizly, you can ship a gift order across the country, schedule a gift delivery up to two weeks in advance from a local retailer, or get it delivered on-demand for last minute gifting.

Drizly shoppers can also get $10 off or free delivery using promo code ROASTYTOASY** on their next delivery, now through December 29, so this holiday season it’s easier than ever to avoid getting roasted – and give a never-miss gift instead.

To enter for a chance to win personalized roast videos from Slate, McHale or Love, fans can head to Drizly’s Instagram now to comment on the Roast Reels with the worst gift they’ve ever received.

About Drizly

Drizly , an Uber company, is a leading beverage alcohol e-commerce shop. Millions of consumers of legal drinking age turn to Drizly to get the best drinks for the moment, delivered. With one of the widest selections of beer, wine, and spirits, Drizly offers convenient delivery options with a tailored shopping experience based on what consumers are shopping for – whether that’s a gift, a big order for an event, or drinks for a casual night at home. Today, Drizly partners with thousands of retailers and suppliers to help them to reach new customers, tap into key market and customer insights, and diversify their business to grow sales. As the industry leader, Drizly is building the best shopping experience for beverage alcohol in a regulatory compliant manner that promotes a safe drinking culture.

Learn more at Drizly.com , download the Drizly app ( App Store and Google Play ) and follow Drizly on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

*Drizly conducted a nationwide survey of over 1,000 adults of legal drinking age during September-October 2022.

**Must be 21+ to order in the USA or 18+/19+ in Canada depending on provincial law. Promo code valid until December 29, 2022 at 11:59 PM PST. Codes may be applied to the delivery fees or products, depending on applicable state or provincial laws. Promos are not valid in CT, MO, OH, PA or HI. Discounts are restricted to delivery fees in IN, MA, ME, MN, NC, NJ, TX, VA, WA and Alberta. Codes cannot be combined with any other offers. Not valid at all retailers. Items are subject to availability and may not be carried by all retailers. Prices are set by retailers in your area. Input your delivery address on www.drizly.com or on our apps for local inventory and pricing information.

