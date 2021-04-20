Drones are delivering COVID-19 vaccines in Africa through ‘highways in the sky’

Zipline, a medical delivery drone system, is working to deliver millions of COVID-19 vaccines across Africa. To overcome this pandemic, new infrastructure must be utilized to ensure that the global distribution of vaccines is both effective and equitable.

Zipline’s ‘highways in the sky’ approach could be an important tool in supplying other vital medical supplies to remote places, too. In Ghana, for example, the drones are used to help resume vital immunization programs for children.