Latest News
Drones armed with a small microwave weapon can shoot down other drones
A compact weapon that generates a beam of microwaves can knock out electronic devices without causing harm to people
Technology
14 February 2022
A microwave weapon that can be carried by a drone is powerful enough to shoot down other drones and can also knock out other electronic devices.
The Leonidas Pod, produced by start-up Epirus based in Los Angeles, generates a beam of microwaves to overload a target’s electronics, causing drones to drop out of the sky, but doesn’t affect people.
Other counter-drone microwave weapons are based on magnetrons, the technology found in microwave ovens, and are the size of a shipping container. Instead, Epirus …
Jimmys Post
0