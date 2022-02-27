Latest News
Drones armed with a small microwave weapon can shoot down other drones
February 27, 2022

A compact weapon that generates a beam of microwaves can knock out electronic devices without causing harm to people

Technology



14 February 2022

By David Hambling

Artist’s impression of drones carrying the Leonidas Pod

Epirus

A microwave weapon that can be carried by a drone is powerful enough to shoot down other drones and can also knock out other electronic devices.

The Leonidas Pod, produced by start-up Epirus based in Los Angeles, generates a beam of microwaves to overload a target’s electronics, causing drones to drop out of the sky, but doesn’t affect people.

Other counter-drone microwave weapons are based on magnetrons, the technology found in microwave ovens, and are the size of a shipping container. Instead, Epirus …

