Drop in check-ups a long-term concern: Diabetes Tas

Like many healthcare providers, diabetes specialists are concerned about a fall in people presenting for check-ups. Diabetes Australia said there has been a 32 per cent drop in diabetes tests from a major private pathology laboratory since February, which was indicative of testing drops across Australia. Diabetes Tasmania chief executive Caroline Wells said it’s a real concern people are not attending to health needs outside of the coronavirus. “It’s really important that people do stay connected to their health care team,” she said. “One of the things we’re worried about is people ignoring their health because they’re staying at home or they don’t want to bother us, we’re here to be bothered.” Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Ms Wells said there was concerned this drop would lead to an increase in health complications that would emerge post-coronavirus from people not addressing issues.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/6070fe80-7cd3-42fa-b57f-97fe7a203b0a.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg