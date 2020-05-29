Drop in demand for coffee during lockdown means your morning cup could become cheaper soon

Global coffee intake is expected to decline by 60 million kilograms in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic – and the huge change should have a knock-on effect at your local cafe.

A study conducted by Rabobank showed coffee intake will drop by 0.8 per cent due to skyrocketing unemployment and the uncertainty over the length of lockdown.

That may be good news for Australian coffee sellers, with prices potentially dropping.

However, Rabobank Australia commodity analyst Charles Clack said it may not translate into cheaper coffees for customers.

‘Indeed, less out-of-home purchasing has seen downward pressure on a number of soft commodities around the world, which could make the raw ingredient prices for Australia’s cafe and restaurant sector, including coffee and sugar, dip lower,’ he said.

‘This may help these businesses as they come out of COVID-19 lockdown and over the coming year or so.

‘That said, this won’t necessarily translate to cheaper prices for the consumer, as there is a lot more that contributes to the cost of the flat white you enjoy from your local cafe than the commodity prices alone, with labour, business overheads and other costs a significant part.’

He did emphasise that Australia has a stronger coffee culture than some other countries where tea is preferred.

Mr Clack told Business Insider Australia there haven’t been any major disruptions in the supplier chain.

‘In terms of the raw coffee beans, the prices will lower through the last three quarters of the year, in our view, as compared to the Q1 of 2020,’ he said.

‘So those businesses that are buying that raw coffee – be that cafes or roasters – that raw material will be, in our view, cheaper.’

‘You’ve also got the milk, you’ve also got the rent of where you’re purchasing from, the labour to produce that coffee, the cups, packaging and all those other aspects,’ he said.

He said in terms of purchasing coffee once a day there won’t be much of a price difference.