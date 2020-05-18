Dropkick Murphys and Bruce Springsteen to helm show from Fenway Park







Dropkick Murphys will perform for the Streaming Outta Fenway live event on Friday, May 29.

The performance will be free and the band will be joined remotely by their longtime friend Bruce Springsteen for a special “double play” of one DKM song and one Springsteen song.

The full electric performance — with no live audience present — will be simulcast worldwide from Fenway Park in Boston at 6 p.m. ES/3 p.m. PST on the band’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages.

Ken Casey, one of the lead singers for Dropkick Murphys, told CNN that with fans missing the Boston Red Sox and the team’s home, Fenway Park, as well as live music concerts the event seemed like a great way to give people a lift during the pandemic.





Source link