Dua Lipa releases new album ‘Future Nostalgia’

“Future Nostalgia,” the English pop star’s second studio album, was released on Friday.

The album features 11 tracks, including “Don’t Start Now,” which was released in November.

The songs, which are a mix of disco and ’80s pop, delve into Lipa’s experiences with heartbreak, new love, and her long-lasting friendships.

“It’s a fine line, so I wanted to bring something that was reminiscent of my childhood and at the same time make it really current,” she told Apple Music

“I remember listening to songs by Moloko and Jamiroquai, which would make you want to dance no matter what time of day it was. I wanted to recreate that feeling.”