Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman honors late wife Beth on 14th wedding anniversary

Duane “Dog” Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, is missing his late wife more than usual. Wednesday marks what would have been Dog and Beth Chapman’s 14th wedding anniversary. They tied the knot on May 20, 2006 in Hawaii.

The Dog’s Most Wanted star honored Beth on social media by sharing an old photo of them. “She said Big Daddy your [sic] going to be so sad when I am not here on our next anniversary,” he captioned the snapshot. “Why did she have to be so right??”

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. She passed away in June at age 51. Dog has openly grieved his wife and business partner, but has found love again. Earlier this month, the reality star confirmed he proposed to girlfriend, Francie Frane. They have only been seeing each other for about two months.

Frane, a 51-year-old rancher, and Dog got together after he left a voicemail for her late husband Bob. Dog wanted Bob to do some work on his property in Colorado, unaware of Bob’s passing. When Frane called Dog back to explain her husband passed away, they became friends. Eventually, their relationship turned romantic.

“The truth is that both of us have spent three years walking alongside our spouses sick and we know that God brought us together and that’s why we don’t believe that it’s too soon,” Frane told the Sun about their engagement. Bob also died from cancer, a few months before Beth.

Frane said she and Dog have both “done our share of screaming and crying and asking why.”

“Then for us to come together the way that we did and build this friendship because of what we’ve been through, that turned into a love story. We don’t believe that it’s too soon,” she added.

Dog promised Beth before her death he would never remarry.

“There will never be another Mrs. Dog but it looks like there will be a final Mrs. Chapman,” he told the Sun.

Dog’s family has been supportive of his new relationship on social media — unlike when he was with family friend, Moon Angell.

No wedding date has been set, but Dog shared he wants to throw a huge celebration after the coronavirus pandemic. This will be his sixth marriage.

