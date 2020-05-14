Dubai Gym Prepares for Reopening as COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Begin to Ease

media_play

Man Jailed After Coughing in Police Officer’s Face

A man has been jailed for 26 weeks after he coughed in a police officer’s face during an arrest in Newcastle on May 12. According to information released by Northumbria Police, Mark Wright was seen by police being “verbally abusive” to a woman. He was then approached and told to calm down, but continued to behave aggressively, police said. He was arrested after becoming verbally abusive to the officers. In bodycam footage released by police after Wright’s conviction, an officer can be heard asking him if he’s got COVID-19. Wright responds: “Yeah, I have,” and coughs violently in the direction of the officer. Credit: Northumbria Police via Storyful