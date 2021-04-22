Dubai Mangroves Forest at the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary

Thanks to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the region is constantly on a development front. One of the developments the region is considering is building green coverage over the next two decades.

The Emirates Marine Environmental Group (EMEG) and Procter and Gamble inaugurated the Dubai Mangrove Forest on Monday. The area will soon be a lush green oasis along the desert coast of Dubai.

The Dubai Mangroves Forest is located in the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary and will help protect and shelter endangered marine animals. It includes coral reefs, mangroves, seagrass beds and a natural beach.

According to an official statement, the site is a United Nations protected area managed by EMEG. This wetland has now been added to the Ramsar List of Wetlands of International Importance.

Working with The Storey Group and EcoMatcher, the wetland launched the One Billion Trees Initiative this year, aiming to plant millions of seedlings.

1,000 mangrove trees have already been planted in the area along the Dubai coast to create a lush green space. The authorities also mentioned that the number will increase in the coming months.

According to the founder and president of EMEG, Ali Al Suweidi, the goal is to turn the 500,000 square meter area into a green retreat. When the tide is high, much of the area will be covered in water, he quoted as saying.

The mangrove is said to be a breeding ground for crabs, marine reptiles, and birds that are protected by these mangroves that grow in Sabkha (Wadden Sea or salt desert) environments in the UAE. They are also a host to algae, barnacles, oysters, sponges, and bryozoa, while shrimp and mud lobsters use the muddy bottom as their home and eat mangrove crabs on the mangrove leaves. Apart from that, the mangrove will be home to 40 species of birds, as well as species of smaller fish and turtles.

While the Dubai Mangrove Forest is not open to the general public, visiting the region is by invitation only and is aimed at school trips and corporate team building. However, Ali Al Suweidi also announced that it could be open to the public as early as Eid Al Fitr, with online bookings for a visit.