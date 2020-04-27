Duck Dynasty Drive-By: Suspect Arrested for Shooting Up Willie Robertson’s House



Louisiana authorities have arrested a man in connection with a Friday afternoon drive-by shooting involving the estate of Duck Dynasty stars Willie and Korie Robertson.



Crazy, right?!?



Here’s what we can report at the moment:



Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, witnesses spotted a white Ford pickup drive up and discharge a multitude of bullets at the numerous homes on the Robertson compound, according to a press release from Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.



The homes were chock full of family members, too, due to the Covid-19 outbreak.



Willie, Korie, his son, John Luke, and his wife and infant child — as well as Willie’s daughter, Sadie, and her own husband — were present in the homes at the time.



The veteran reality star told local media 8 to 10 bullets were sprayed around the property.



Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.



After an image of the vehicle was circulated, an arrest was made of a 39-year-old man named Daniel King Jr., whose mug shot is posted below.



King was booked on one count of felony assault by drive-by shooting and one count of misdemeanor criminal neglect of family. His bond has been set at $150,000.



According to TMZ, meanwhile, an officer claims King admitted he was the shooter and alleges that King admitted the following:



“He was attempting to see if the gun was on safety or no.”



Moreover, this unnamed officer says King confessed he “had been drinking Vodka during this incident.”



Per a police affidavit, cops add that King was the passenger in the car… used a .380 caliber weapon… and that a juvenile witness told the police that King did, in fact, put the gun out the window and fire multiple rounds from the moving car.



“Thank you so much for all of your prayers for our family,” Korie wrote on Instagram early Monday.



She added:



“We are all safe and sound and feeling profoundly grateful for God’s protection over us!



“Yes, the news reports are true, we had a drive-by shooting at our home on Friday, it was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt AND today we got to participate in a drive-by birthday celebration!



“Crazy how life works! We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well, and not taking this day for granted!”



Over on her Instagram page, Sadie also recalled the shooting, writing:



“It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers home…



‘The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside.



“We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other’s gratitude for all being okay thank you for your prayers.”



Duck Dynasty ran on A&E from March 2012 through March 2017.



We’re just so glad no one was injured in the shooting.