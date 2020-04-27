‘Duck Dynasty’ star drive-by shooting results in man’s arrest

A gunman fired nearly 10 shots at the home of the “Duck Dynasty” star in broad daylight on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured during the incident.

Witnesses stated they observed several gunshots fired from a vehicle, some of which hit two residences, the report said.

The vehicle was described as a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large aftermarket tires and rims and the driver was described as a young white male in his teens or early 20’s, according to the report.

The report said other occupants were in the vehicle but a description of them was not available.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said a surveillance camera captured an image of the alleged suspect’s vehicle.

The Monroe News Star reported that one of the bullets went through the bedroom window of the home where Willie Robertson’s son John Luke Robertson lives with his wife Mary Kate McEachern and their infant.

“We were pretty shook up,” the publication reported the elder Robertson saying on Sunday. “It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property.”

The Robertson family came to fame because of their A&E reality series “Duck Dynasty” which ran for 11 seasons until 2017.