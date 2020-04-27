Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson says drive-by shooting at family compound ‘shook us all up’

The Robertson family, of Duck Dynasty fame, had a big scare Friday when there was a drive-by shooting at Willie and Korie’s estate in West Monroe, La. An arrest has since been made in the case.

On Friday at 2:30 p.m., witnesses saw a white Ford pickup drive up and discharge a spray of bullets at the multiple homes on the property, according to a press release from Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. The homes have been full of family members — including their son John Luke Robertson and his family and their daughter Sadie Robertson and her husband — staying amid the coronavirus pandemic.

None of the Robertsons — who found stardom appearing on A&E reality show Duck Dynasty from 2012 to 2017 — were injured during the shooting, which saw 8 to 10 bullets hitting the homes. After an image of the vehicle was circulated, an arrest was made of a 39-year-old man named Daniel King Jr.

Daniel Dean King, Jr., has been arrested in the investigation into the drive-by shooting at Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson’s home. (Photo: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office) More

King has been charged with one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, a felony, and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He had an outstanding warrant for criminal neglect of family. He remains in jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.

While there was reportedly more than one person driving in the truck during the shooting, no other arrests are expected to be made, the public information officer for Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office tells Yahoo Entertainment.

Members of the Robertson family have spoken out about the incident

“It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property,” Willie, who’s the CEO of Duck Commander, multimillion-dollar duck call and decoy enterprise, told the News-Star over the weekend. Robertson said nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out “about five minutes before,” and one of the bullets went through the bedroom window of a home where John Luke and his wife live with their infant child.

Korie, Willie’s wife since 1992, said “God’s protection” kept them safe. “it was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo.

The couple’s daughter Sadie, who married to Christian Huff last fall, said the shooting “shook us all up,” but they are “ thankful everyone in our family is okay.”

The Robertsons are outspoken about their politics with Willie, Korie and Sadie all showing support for Donald Trump when he ran for president. In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Sadie said she sometimes feels “misunderstood” when she speaks out about her personal beliefs, including Christianity.

Duck Dynasty went off the air in 2017 amid controversy over family patriarch Phil Robertson’s anti-gay and racist comments.

