Jimmys Post

Duff slams sex trafficking rumours

Duff slams sex trafficking rumours

Hilary Duff is taking no chances with her reputation, immediately killing “disgusting” rumours that she and her children are somehow involved in sex trafficking.

Duff, 32, began trending on Twitter early Saturday morning after being accused of partaking in sex trafficking based on an Instagram video she posted of 8-year-old son Luca laying down nude. Duff has since deleted the post.

In a follow-up clip, the Younger actress acknowledges that she posted her son in the buff: “Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of him, which I did, so we covered that up with sticker,” she said while briefly flashing the picture once more.

media_cameraHilary Duff and her son, Luca.

While many saw the photo as nothing more than a cute family pic, others went so far as to imply something far more sinister could be going on behind closed doors.

“The fact that ppl are saying theres nothing wrong with the picture is a reason why celebs will never get caught trafficking their kids,” wrote one follower, with another adding, “I have photos of my kids ‘first baths’ and all that on my PRIVATE friends and fam only Facebook. And all anyone sees is a little bit of the top of a butt crack. BUT THATS NOT A BABY it’s and entire child. After about 18 months, nah cut it out.”

Duff replied on Twitter: “Everyone bored af right now I know … but this is actually disgusting. Whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby.”

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Duff slams sex trafficking rumours

Source link

admin

Related News

Mary-Kate Olsen’s emergency divorce petition from Olivier Sarkozy was meant to be secret

Mary-Kate Olsen’s emergency divorce petition from Olivier Sarkozy was meant to be secret

When Mary-Kate Olsen filed an emergency divorce petition earlier this month, she expected it to remain private, as is tradition. But legal shutdowns in response

Cheyenne Jackson reveals he had FIVE hair transplants as he shows off scar from surgeries

Cheyenne Jackson reveals he had FIVE hair transplants as he shows off scar from surgeries

Cheyenne Jackson has become known for his classically handsome features, during his career on stage and screen. But the American Horror Story regular, 44, admits

The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso congratulates fiancé Kai Carlton on graduation

The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso congratulates fiancé Kai Carlton on graduation

‘I’m marrying a future doctor!’ The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso celebrates fiancé Kai Carlton’s graduation from afar as they continue to isolate in separate countries By

Diane Keaton is unrecognizable in face mask, sunglasses and derby hat during walk with beloved dog

Diane Keaton is unrecognizable in face mask, sunglasses and derby hat during walk with beloved dog

Diane Keaton is unrecognizable in face mask, sunglasses and derby hat during walk with beloved dog in LA By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com Published: 02:56

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *