Duffy Gets Candid About Rape Experience, Declares Herself Finally Free

Duffy is candidly opening up about her rape and kidnapping experience, which was brought to light late last month.

The 35-year-old singer posted an essay about her experiences on her official website.

“It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country,” Duffy recalled. “I can’t remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me.”

She continues, “I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened. I was stuck with him for another day, he didn’t look at me, I was to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn. I could have been disposed of by him.”

Duffy added that after they returned, she was held captive in her own home, and how she lived in fear for years afterwards.

“It didn’t feel safe to go to the police. I felt if anything went wrong, I would be dead, and he would have killed me. I could not risk being mishandled or it being all over the news during my danger. I really had to follow what instincts I had,” she writes of her captor. “I have told two female police officers, during different threatening incidents in the past decade, it is on record. The identity of the rapist should be only handled by the police, and that is between me and them.”

Today, as she reflects on the past 10 years and looks ahead for the next, she “can now leave this decade behind. Where the past belongs. Hopefully no more ‘what happened to Duffy questions,’ now you know … and I am free.”

You can read her full essay at DuffyWords.com

