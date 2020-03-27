Duggar Family House Rules Revealed: 21 Ways Jim Bob Utterly Owns You [UPDATED]



If you know anything about the Duggars, you know that they love rules.



There are the Duggar courtship rules, of course, that are now infamous.



But patriarch and matriarch Jim Bob and Michelle have equally strict guidelines for just about every aspect of their children’s lives.



Long before, and aside from, courtship.



Until they move out on their own (usually only permitted once they’ve married), the Duggar kids are under their parents’ control.



Not just as a figure of speech. Entirely.



From the moment they start their morning chores to the moment they finish their evening prayers, it’s Jim Bob’s show. Period.



If it sounds like a lot of pressure … well, it is.



A newly-revealed list of Duggar house rules sheds more light on exactly what’s expected of Michelle’s massive brood.



And man alive, this is super effed up.



[UPDATE: The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally at hand — the Duggar kids are rebelling against Jim Bob’s strict control! Scroll down for the latest on this exciting situation.]