Duo overhaul LA castle before it was bought for $8.5million by Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus

A husband and wife design duo have showed off the results of an incredible transformation of a 1920s castle before it was bought by American actors – and partners – Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus.

Robert and Cortney Novogratz, who have starred in two reality TV shows about their designs, renovated the LA home to a stunning modern mansion, complete with a swimming pool, a master suite balcony looking over the city and spacious contemporary living spaces.

Perched on a gated promontory behind the illustrious Chateau Marmont Hotel, the stylishly unconventional 1920s villa presides over almost half an acre and boasts three floors with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The home, which is featured in the couple’s new book Novogratz Design Fix: Chic and Stylish Tips for Every Decorating Scenario, was an old castle that had been built in the 1920s by a silent film star.

In the 100 years since, there have been only three owners, but due to each having wildly different design tastes, there were numerous small rooms, different types of hardwood flooring and an illogical floor plan.

With the house feeling more like a maze of tiny rooms and multiple doorways, everything had to be gutted, redone and modernized by the designing duo, while keeping the charm and period feel of the house.

The Novogratz couple decided to open the floor spaces up to give a loft-like look to the castle, now owned by The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus and his partner National Treasure star Diane Kruger for a reported $8.5million.

With an ‘Old Hollywood’ exterior, the castle features plenty of fairytale-like towers, while offering a more contemporary feel inside – including a step-down living room with a modern fireplace, adjacent to a separate dining space with French doors that open on to a balcony.

The kitchen is arranged around a marble-topped island and equipped with stainless steel appliances and an adjoining breakfast room that spills out to the backyard.

Upstairs, the master suite boasts a private terrace, walk-in closet and a bathroom fitted with a double marble vanity and a freestanding soaking tub, plus a large glass-enclosed shower.

Downstairs features another living area, a kitchenette with more than enough wine storage, an at-home gym, a recording studio and a full array of eclectic modern furniture.

The grounds incorporate a variety of eye-catching tiled terraces, an outdoor kitchen and a stunning, oval-shape swimming pool which is made private thanks to a wall of dense foliage.

